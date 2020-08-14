PONY Share New Single "WebMD," Sign to Take This To Heart Records

Toronto band PONY have announced their signing to Massachusetts indie label Take This To Heart Records (Snarls, Future Teens), along with a new single/video for “WebMD.” This new track serves as the follow-up to their 2019 single “Limerence” and their 2017 Buzz Records EP Do You. Their debut full-length will be announced later this year.

The band, led by singer Sam Bielanski, makes honeyed power pop with a dash of grunge, and their new single brings that same irresistible guitar pop zest. “Web MD,” which they say is “dedicated to anyone who spends their friday night googling symptoms,” isn’t just a weekend loner anthem, but a reassurance that you don’t need anyone else to complete you. You can imagine it accompanying a rapturous ’00s movie montage set in the halls on the last day of high school…ah, the unbridled joy of youth.

Watch the video for “WebMD” below.