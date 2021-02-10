Potty Mouth Share New Single "Let Go" From Forthcoming Compilation Sunday, Someday

Los Angeles trio Potty Mouth have shared a new single “Let Go” from a forthcoming compilation Sunday, Someday, out on March 26 via Get Better Records (Empty Country, Control Top, Bacchae). “Let Go” is a sugary power pop cut, with the band’s minimal yet affecting amalgam of ’90s and ’00s rock leading the way.

The compilation is from a collective of various bands (who were meant to tour together) to fund top surgery and aftercare for a member of the group, while raising awareness about the systemic oppression of QTPOC community members. Along with Potty Mouth, the collective features alt-punk band Nervus, indie/folk/punk songwriter KOJI, singer/songwriter Solstice Rey, multimedia artist Full on Mone’t, as well as crew members.

“This is not a record of and for the music industry,” says KOJI. “This record is a celebration of living in community and a project that asks what world is possible when everyone’s needs are met?”

Listen to “Let Go” below, and preorder the compilation here. Scroll down for the artwork and tracklist.

01. Nervus – Between The Lines

02. Nervus – Love Thy Neighbour

03. Potty Mouth – Let Go

04. Potty Mouth – Saroce & Smokes

05. Full On Mone’t – Masc 4 Masc

06. Full On Mone’t – Swimming Lessons

07. Solstice Rey – Mountains

08. Solstice Rey – Phoenix

09. KOJI – To Carry (On and On)

10. KOJI – Burn it Down, Grow a Garden