Pretty Sick Share "Black Tar," Announce Fall U.S. Headlining Tour

Pretty Sick, led by Sabrina Fuentes, has shared “Black Tar,” the second single from their forthcoming debut album Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile, out Sept. 30 via Dirty Hit. The London-by-way-of-New York City band also announced their return to the States with a 21-date headlining tour, which will kick off in October following their U.K. and Ireland run supporting beabadoobee.

The follow-up to “Human Condition,” Fuentes pulls back the curtain on “confusing feelings brought on by a suffocating, toxic relationship” on “Black Tar.” There’s a gentle sense of resignation as Fuentes mistakes pain for pleasure, admitting, “Covered in a thick black layer of tar / I can’t breathe / But I feel so warm and smooth.” The band swap out their trademark razor-sharp riffs and early-’90s nostalgia for a different kind of heaviness, one that is sustained through soul-stirring strings and the sinking feeling that Fuentes’ spectral vocals evoke. Instead of tearing into a thundering chorus, Pretty Sick maintains a precarious balance that keeps Fuentes desperately trying to become whatever the other person wants through the last echoing notes of the song.

Find a complete list of Pretty Sicks’ upcoming tour dates and “Black Tar” below.

Pretty Sick Tour Dates:

October

04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre*

05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall*

07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol*

08 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia Union – The Nick Rayns LCR*

10 – Nottingham, UL @ Rock City*

11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle*

13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy*

14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry*

15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom*

17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk*

18 – Southhampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*

19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

31 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

November

01 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s

03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of Th Hill

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

12 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar & Grill

14 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – Blue Room

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

17 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

18 – Washington, DC @ DC9

19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

(* = supporting beabadoobee)