Watch the Music Video for Public Practice’s Funky New Single “My Head”

NYC no-wave favorites Public Practice have shared another single ahead of the release of their debut album Gentle Grip, the infectious, funk-fueled “My Head.” The single is joined by a music video shot by Public Practice guitarist Vince McCellend and directed by lead singer and lyricist Sam York. The music video follows ‘70s silhouettes as they dance in their own brightly-colored spotlight bubbles.

“The video shoot for ‘My Head’ was Public Practice’s last social activity before we went into quarantine here in NYC—the final dance!” York says. “Josie and Jon, who edited the video, were the last two people I saw, passing off the hard drive with the footage and walking home listening to the news, not knowing I would be spending the next month and then some inside my apartment in social isolation. With lyrics ‘I don’t want to waste my time / I don’t want to fade away’ combined with the visual of the dancers, each isolated in their own little world, the song and video feel strikingly relevant for these strange times. This video was created on the eve of isolation, edited entirely in isolation and is now coming to you while many of us are still stuck at home, but hopefully now we’re all dancing.”

“My Head” is the third single Public Practice has released ahead of their debut album, following “Compromised” and “Disposable.” The band’s previous release was their 2018 EP Distance is a Mirror, which Paste named one of the best EPs of that year. Public Practice have already carved a distinct space for themselves amid the NYC music scene, namely for their energetic live performances and York’s hypnotizing stage presence.

Watch the music video for “My Head,” and find rescheduled summer and fall tour dates for Public Practice below.

Public Practice Tour Dates:

July

13 – Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall (supporting Parquet Courts)

14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall (supporting Parquet Courts)

September

21 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Hare And Hounds

22 – Bristol, U.K. @ The Louisiana

23 – Southampton, U.K. @ Heartbreakers

24 – London, U.K. @ Electrowerkz

26 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Poetry Club

27 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ TBA

28 – Manchester, U.K. @ YES (Basement)

29 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club