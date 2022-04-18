Pusha T Announces Release Date for It's Almost Dry

Pusha T has made quite a bit of noise over the past few months, releasing several singles including “Diet Coke” and “Neck & Wrist.” Now, fans will not need to wait any longer for new material as Pusha T announces his fourth solo album It’s Almost Dry set to be released this Friday, April 22.

The album arrives four years after Daytona, his first Grammy-nominated album. It’s Almost Dry is set to be entirely produced by Ye and Pharrell Williams, two of his most frequent collaborators.

In addition to the album release news, Pusha T has also announced a 12-date tour, with more dates to come. It kicks off at the end of May in Seattle followed by a string of California dates. After a few stops along the East Coast, the initial tour run will end in Philadelphia.

Below, watch the album trailer and revisit “Neck & Wrist” ahead of It’s Almost Dry’s April 22 release and keep scrolling for complete tour dates. You can preorder the album here.



29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox



01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft

05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

07 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

16 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

21 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts