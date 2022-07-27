Rina Sawayama Releases Hold The Girl Title Track, Shares Tour Dates

Rina Sawayama has gone full speed ahead since her tour in support of her 2020 album Sawayama concluded this past May. Now, her sights are set on her sophomore album Hold The Girl (Sept. 16, Dirty Hit). Following the release of country-inspired empowerment hit “This Hell” and the touching single “Catch Me in the Air,” the singer finally shares the title track of Hold The Girl.

“Hold The Girl” opens with Sawayama’s warm, weighty belt as synths swell into a playful dance beat. “Sometimes I just want to run away,” Sawayama sings over violins and jittery drums. In the same vein as “Catch Me in the Air,” which shows the singer reflecting on the sacrifice her mother made to raise her, “Hold the Girl” reaches a hand out to her inner child, beckoning her to return as she finds healing.

”’Hold the Girl’ was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020-I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song,” Sawayama explained. “That was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.”

Along with the new single, Sawayama has announced her North American headline tour which takes place this November. The 13-date run will see the singer playing iconic venues like the Great Hall at Avant Gardner in New York City, Roadrunner in Boston, The Eastern in Atlanta and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available on July 29 here.

Below, check out the visualizer for “Hold The Girl” and preorder the album ahead of its Sept. 16 release here. Revisit our recap of a special Dynasty Tour show here and keep scrolling to check out her upcoming tour dates.

Hold The Girl 2022 Tour Dates:

01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner05 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern09 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium