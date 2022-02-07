Ringo Starr Announces North American Tour

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band have been trying to tour since the pandemic began, and after two years, the legend will finally hit the road in 2022 with his updated All Starr Band lineup. Featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and returning member Edgar Winter, Starr will be heading out on the road to resume his yearly touring schedule.

The tour begins at Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario (Starr’s fifth time kicking off a tour there) and will make his way down the east coast, including three consecutive New York dates, and will end in Clearwater, Florida. The band will also be joined by The Avett Brothers for two dates.

Speaking on the tour, Starr said:

I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play. This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years – up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs – and I’ve really missed it. Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me and it’s going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again.

Below, listen to a 1997 performance of “Sunshine Of Your Love” by Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band from the Paste archives and keep scrolling to check out complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Tour Dates:

May

27 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama

28 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama

30 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June

2 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater *

3 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater

4 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

6 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

8 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

11 – Easton, PA @ State Theater

12 – Providence, RI @ PPAC

14 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

15 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

17 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

21 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

22 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Center

24 – St Augustine, FL @ Hard Rock

26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

(* = w/ The Avett Brothers)