Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the final list of inductees for its class of 2022, with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon making the cut in the Performers category. This year’s ceremony, which takes place on Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will mark the first year in the Hall’s 37-year history that six female acts (across all induction categories) will be inducted in one class.

For Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon, the first time’s the charm, as this was the only year each artist had been included on the list of nominees. 2022 was also Eminem’s first year of eligibility, as artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Snubbed nominees include Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine and Dionne Warwick.

Though they won’t be inducted in the expected Performers category, Judas Priest will be presented with the Musical Excellence Award, which is given to artists “whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music,” according to the Rock Hall’s inductee announcement. Songwriting/production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will also receive the award.

Inductees in other categories include singer/activist Harry Belafonte and folk innovator Elizabeth Cotton, who will both receive the Hall’s Early Influence Award. For the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named in honor of the co-founder of Atlantic Records and former Rock Hall Chairman, inductees include Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said current Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

The ceremony will be available to view at some point after Nov. 5, with plans to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max, along with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio. Ticketing information will also be announced at a later date, though you can become a Rock Hall donor or member to get “exclusive Induction ticket opportunities.”

Revisit a 1982 Duran Duran performance from the Paste archives below, and keep scrolling to see a full list of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class of inductees.

Performer Category:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award:

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotte

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson