Run the Jewels Drop Their Highly-Anticipated New Album RTJ4 Early

Run the Jewels have released their new album, RTJ4, today, two days ahead of its scheduled June 5 release date. Free album downloads are available on their website, and it’s also available on streaming services.

In a press release, the duo stated, “Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”

The album is their first new full-length since 2016’s Run the Jewels 3. It features contributions from Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme, DJ Premier and more. Listen to the album’s opening track below, and download their album here.