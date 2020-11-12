Run The Jewels Share "No Save Point," New Song from Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Run The Jewels dropped a new song titled “No Save Point” Thursday, as part of the soundtrack for the forthcoming videogame Cyberpunk 2077.

“No Save Point” keeps the traditional style of RTJ’s sound, with heavy-hitting verses and attention-grabbing electronic beats. The full music video for the song drops tomorrow, Nov. 13, as part of the Adult Swim Film Festival.

Along with the song collaboration, Run The Jewels are teaming up with the Cyberpunk 2077 team for an exclusive videogame-inspired merch line.

Other artists on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack include A$AP Rocky, Grimes, Refused and many more.

Listen to Run The Jewels’ new song “No Save Point” below. Read Paste’s review of their recent album RTJ4 here.