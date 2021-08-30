Hear Runnner and Skullcrusher Duet on "Snowplow"

Runnner, i.e., Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Noah Weinman, has shared a new song, “Snowplow,” featuring his frequent collaborator Skullcrusher (Helen Ballentine). The track is a stripped-down reimagining of “Urgent Care,” a standout from Weinman’s recent Run for Cover Records debut album, Always Repeating.

This is actually Weinman’s second time reworking “Urgent Care”—the song first appeared on his 2017 debut Awash, with drum machine replacing the original’s live drums on Always Repeating. As “Snowplow,” the track is transformed yet again, with percussion entirely absent, and Weinman and Ballentine’s guitar and banjo playing, plus a soft synth hum, backing their duet. Their vocal interplay reinforces the song’s fleeting sense of connection between two strangers: “You were whom I’d hoped to see / Sitting in your favorite chair / The third time this week / that we’ve both been here / at urgent care.”

Ballentine also lent vocals to Always Repeating’s “Ur Name on a Grain of Rice.” In late November, she and Weinman will head out on a nine-date tour together, playing shows on both coasts.

Listen to “Snowplow” below and find Runnner’s 2021 tour dates further down.

Runnner Tour Dates:

November

29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

December

02 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club*

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room*

04 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

10 – Washington DC @ DC9*

11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One*

(* w/ Skullcrusher)