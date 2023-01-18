Sade, Gloria Estefan & Snoop Dogg Announced As Songwriter Hall Of Fame 2023 Inductees

Today, the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Sade, Glen Ballard, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose as its 2023 inductees.

The musical legends will become the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala on June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Songs like, “Smooth Operator,” “Man In The Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Mr. Blue Sky,” “My Prerogative,” and “You Belong With Me” are recognized as the groundbreaking songs that lent a hand in how we know who these artists are today.

The group of inductees is a diverse one. Sade Adu, also known simply as Sade, is a Nigerian-born British singer, who’s recognized as a great influence in contemporary music and is one of the most successful British female artists in history. She was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2002.

Her fellow inductees include Gloria Estefan, a Cuban-American singer/songwriter who’s won seven Grammys and is hailed as “The Queen of Latin Pop,” making her the first Hispanic woman to be inducted.

And we can’t forget Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., otherwise known as Snoop Dogg, to further enrich the musical diversity within the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Snoop Dogg has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, has won an American Music Award, and holds 17 Grammy nominations.

Other inductees include Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra, Glen Ballard who co-wrote Alanis Morisette’s Jagged Little Pill, Teddy Riley who helped create the new jack swing movement, and Liz Rose who co-wrote more than a dozen Taylor Swift songs.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has been around since 1969, founded by Johnny Mercer, Abe Olman, and Howie Richmond to recognize the work and cultural impact of songwriters within the English language. A songwriter becomes eligible for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song while holding a notable discography of songs. Past inductees include Paul Williams, Bob Dylan, Isaac Hayes & David Porter, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi & Richie Sambora, Elton John & Bernie Taupin, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Jay Z, Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, and Pharrell Williams to name a few.

Key songs in each 2023 inductees catalog include:

Sade:

“Smooth Operator,” “No Ordinary Love,” “The Sweetest Taboo,” “By Your Side,” “Is It A Crime”

Glen Ballard:

“Man In The Mirror,” “You Oughta Know,” “Hold On,” “The Voice Within,” “The Space Between”

Snoop Dogg:

“Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang,” “Young, Wild & Free,” “Gin & Juice,” “Next Episode”

Gloria Estefan:

“Anything For You,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Words Get In The Way,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Let’s Get Loud”

Jeff Lynne:

“Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Telephone Line”

Teddy Riley:

“Make It Last Forever,” “I Want Her,” “Just Got Paid,” “I Like,” “My Prerogative”

Liz Rose:

“You Belong With Me,” “Crazy Girl,” “Girl Crush,” “All Too Well,” “White Horse”