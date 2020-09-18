Sam Smith Announces New Album Love Goes, Shares New Single

Sam Smith announced a new album Love Goes, which will arrive on Oct. 30 via Capitol Records. Alongside the announcement, Smith shared a new single “Diamonds” with an accompanying music video.

Smith said of the forthcoming album:

Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations…I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again…After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.

Watch the Luke Monaghan-directed video for “Diamonds” below, and pre-order Love Goes here. Scroll further for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Young

02. Diamonds

03. Another One

04. My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)

05. So Serious

06. Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)

07. For The Lover That I Lost

08. Breaking Hearts

08. Forgive Myself

10. Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)

11. Kids Again

Bonus Tracks

01. Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)

02. How Do You Sleep?

03. To Die For

04. I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)

05. Fire On Fire

06. Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)