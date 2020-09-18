Sam Smith Announces New Album Love Goes, Shares New Single

By Paris Rosenthal  |  September 18, 2020  |  12:12pm
Photo by Alasdair McLellan Music News Sam Smith
Sam Smith Announces New Album <i>Love Goes,</i> Shares New Single

Sam Smith announced a new album Love Goes, which will arrive on Oct. 30 via Capitol Records. Alongside the announcement, Smith shared a new single “Diamonds” with an accompanying music video.

Smith said of the forthcoming album:

Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations…I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again…After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.

Watch the Luke Monaghan-directed video for “Diamonds” below, and pre-order Love Goes here. Scroll further for the album artwork and tracklist.

Love Goes Album Artwork:

SamSmith_LoveGoes_AlbumArt.jpg

Love Goes Tracklist:

01. Young
02. Diamonds
03. Another One
04. My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)
05. So Serious
06. Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)
07. For The Lover That I Lost
08. Breaking Hearts
08. Forgive Myself
10. Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)
11. Kids Again

Bonus Tracks
01. Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)
02. How Do You Sleep?
03. To Die For
04. I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)
05. Fire On Fire
06. Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)

