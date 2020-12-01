Samia Announces The Baby Reimagined, Shares "Is There Something in the Movies?" (Briston Maroney Version)

Samia has announced her new covers album The Baby Reimagined, out on Jan. 15, 2021, through Grand Jury. The news arrives on the heels of her recently released debut album The Baby, which was included in Paste’s list of the 50 best albums of 2020. The forthcoming album features covers and remixes by Bartees Strange, Anjimile, Field Medic, The Districts, Palehound, Donna Missal and many more.

Samia has also shared the album’s new single, “Is There Something In The Movies?” (Briston Maroney version). “This song is the most representative of Samia’s ability to tell a very specific story in a relatable way,” Maroney says. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to retell this story in an attempt to show my appreciation as a listener for Samia’s willingness to share her experiences with us all.”

Listen to the Briston Maroney version of “Is There Something In The Movies?” below. Keep scrolling for The Baby Reimagined’s album artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the release right here.



01. Is There Something in the Movies? – Briston Maroney Version

02. Minnesota – MICHELLE Remix

03. Winnebago – Charlie Hickey Version

04. Waverly – Anjimile Version

05. Does Not Heal – Christian Lee Hutson Version

06. Triptych – Field Medic Version

07. Stellate – The Districts Remix

08. Limbo Bitch – Donnal Missal Remix

09. Big Wheel – Palehound Remix

10. Fit N Full – Remo Drive Version

11. Pool – Bartees Strange Version