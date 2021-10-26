SASAMI Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares First Two Tracks

Singer/songwriter and producer Sasami Ashworth, aka SASAMI, has announced the follow-up to her self-titled 2019 album: Squeeze is out Feb. 25, 2022, on Domino, the videos for its first two tracks, “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat,” are out now, and all indications are Ashworth has expanded her sound considerably on her second record. Ty Segall co-produced multiple tracks, while additional collaborators include Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko, Christian Lee Hutson, Barishi, Moaning’s Pascal Stevenson, Jay Bellerose and No Home.

Press materials cite “anti-toxic positivity” as the core sentiment of Squeeze, which was “partially inspired by the Japanese yokai folk spirit called Nure-onna (translation: wet woman), a vampiric deity that has the head of a woman and the body of a snake”—a reclamatory Ashworth appears as Nure-onna on the album cover. Just as the mythic deity is said to be capable of both dignified femininity and powerful brutality, Squeeze blends the airy indie sound of Ashworth’s first album with heavy rock, a contrast concisely represented by “The Greatest” and “Skin a Rat,” respectively.

Ashworth says of “The Greatest” in a statement, “This song is about how often the greatest, heaviest feelings we have for someone are in the absence of the realization or reciprocation of that love. Like power born out of a black hole. All fantasy.” She describes “Skin a Rat” as “a soundtrack to cathartic release of anger and frustration with oppressive systems and humans. Very nu-metal influenced,” adding, “Wrote and demoed the whole song on my iPad with midi drums and hired an epic drummer to perform it live to tape.”

Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren drums on “Skin a Rat,” with Tamko and actor/comedian Patti Harrison contributing vocals, while Duffy plays guitar on “The Greatest.” Ashworth produced both tracks, recording at Segall’s Topanga, California, studio and Log Mansion in Mt. Washington.

Also included on Squeeze is Ashworth’s thrasher of a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Sorry Entertainer,” which she released over the summer.

SASAMI is currently on tour, supporting Japanese Breakfast in North America this fall, then Mitski in the E.U. and U.K. in spring 2022.

Watch the “The Greatest” video (dir. Jennifer Juniper Stratford) and “Skin a Rat” visualizer (dir. Andrew Thomas Huang) below, and keep scrolling for SASAMI’s “Sorry Entertainer” cover, 2018 Paste Studio session, new album details and tour dates.

Squeeze Tracklist:

01. Skin A Rat

02. The Greatest

03. Say It

04. Call Me Home

05. Need It To Work

06. Tried To Understand

07. Make It Right

08. Sorry Entertainer

09. Squeeze (feat. No Home)

10. Feminine Water Turmoil

11. Not A Love Song

Squeeze Album Art:

SASAMI Tour Dates:

October

29 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^

30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation)

November

01 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^

04 – Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^

07 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^ – SOLD OUT

12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn ^

13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ – SOLD OUT

16 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ – SOLD OUT

March 2022

04 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

05 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

06 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

08 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

21 – Nashville, TN @ The End

22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

April 2022

01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

03 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

08 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * – SOLD OUT

22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse * – SOLD OUT

29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

May 2022

02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * – SOLD OUT

03 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * – SOLD OUT

06 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol * – SOLD OUT

10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * – SOLD OUT

11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * – SOLD OUT

14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * – SOLD OUT

15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * – SOLD OUT

17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK * – SOLD OUT

18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

19 – Munich, DE @ Strom * – SOLD OUT

(^ w/ Japanese Breakfast)

(* w/ Mitski)