Semisonic Announce New LP, Release “The Rope”

Semisonic have announced their first new album in over 20 years. Little Bit Of Sun, an exploration of acoustically-driven vulnerability and their own indelible mark on the world of power pop, is out November 3. In the wake of “Grow Your Own” and the titular “Little Bit Of Sun,” the band have unveiled another single called “The Rope,” a breakup ode to L.A. that frontman Dan Wilson wasn’t initially sure fit in with the band’s oeuvre. It’s sunny and propulsive, sweetly reflective and self-aware with a bouncy instrumental underpinning.

Watch the video for “The Rope” and check out Little Bit Of Sun‘s tracklist below.

Little Bit Of Sun Tracklist:

Little Bit of Sun

The Rope

Grow Your Own

Don’t Fade Away

Keep Me In Motion

All The Time

If You Say So

Out of the Dirt

It Wasn’t Like We Hoped It Would Be

So Amazed

Only Empathy

Beautiful Sky