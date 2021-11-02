serpentwithfeet Announces 2022 North American Tour, Shares "Fellowship" Remix

serpentwithfeet, whose captivating reflections of Black queer love on DEACON earned a spot on our Best Albums of the Year (So Far) list, is finally joining the countless other musicians ready to take on the road in support of their projects.

serpent, who is known for his intoxicating stage presence, will kick off the tour in Washington, D.C. and end in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the tour announcement comes a remix for DEACON’s lead single “Fellowship,” off the album’s forthcoming companion EP DEACON’S Grove. The remix amplifies the club-like vibes of the original, adding tropical flourishes and additional verses from Ambre and Alex Isley.

Below, listen to “Fellowship (Remix)” and keep scrolling for complete details of serpentwithfeet’s tour. You can purchase tickets here and preorder DEACON’S Grove ahead of its Nov. 5 release here.

serpentwithfeet 2022 Tour Dates:

February

12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

17 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

19 – Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre

20 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

March

01 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda