serpentwithfeet Shares "Same Size Shoe" Ahead of DEACON

Los Angeles-based artist serpentwithfeet shared his latest single “Same Size Shoe” on Wednesday. The artist’s newest release comes ahead of his sophomore album DEACON, out March 26 via Secretly Canadian.

DEACON follows serpentwithfeet’s acclaimed debut album soil and is a continued exploration of his perspective on love as a Black, gay man. “Same Size Shoe” professes serpentwithfeet’s preference to date other Black men and enjoy the profound connection that comes through similar life experiences with his closing adlib: “You’re my heel and my toe mate / I know that you can actually walk a mile in my shoes / That’s why I love you.” The track is mellow and playful, with serpentwithfeet’s vocalized trumpet solo breaking up the R&B beat.

“Same Size Shoe” is DEACON’s second single, following “Fellowship,” which we highlighted as one of that week’s best songs upon its January release.

Check out “Same Size Shoe” below. You can preorder DEACON here.