Listen to Shame's New Song, "Snow Day"

U.K. band Shame are back with a new song, “Snow Day,” off their forthcoming album Drunk Tank Pink, out Jan. 15, 2021.

“Snow Day” has a longer instrumental build as a five-minute track, but the different shifts in intensity, once vocalist Charlie Steen jumps in, are well-worth following along with. The song also comes complete with a fitting, winter-themed lyric video featuring scenes of snow storms.

Steen explained more behind the song’s meaning:

A lot of this album focuses on the subconscious and dreams, this song being the pivotal moment of these themes. A song about love that is lost and the comfort and displeasure that comes after you close your eyes, fall into sleep, and are forced to confront yourself.

revisit the details of Drunk Tank Pink right here.