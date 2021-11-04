Listen to Shame's New Single, "This Side of the Sun"

English rockers Shame have returned with their first new material since the January release of their acclaimed second album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Dead Oceans. “This Side of the Sun” arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming tours of the U.K. and North America, set for this month and February/March of 2022, respectively.
“This Side of the Sun” premiered on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music show Thursday ahead of its wide release. The track features guitars so sharp, you’d come away bloody if you touched them—meanwhile, vocalist Charlie Steen bemoans the way making art can feel like commodifying one’s sense of self, singing almost under his breath, “I give myself away everyday, to every person that I meet / What does that make me?” The danceable track evokes the best of bands like Omni and The Strokes, with riffs like razors and disillusionment wafting through the room in melodic clouds.
“The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio,” Shame explain in a statement. “It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.”
Listen to “This Side of the Sun” below and find Shame’s tour dates further down. You can find ticket info right here.
Shame Tour Dates:
November
09 – Cardiff @ Tramshed
10 – Birmingham @ The Mill
12-13 – London @ Brixton Electric
15 – Brighton @ Chalk
16 – Norwich @ Waterfront
17 – Sheffield @ Leadmill
19 – Leeds @ Beckett’s Union
20 – Glasgow @ QMU
21 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop
23 – Cambridge @ The Junction
24 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz
25 – Liverpool @ Hangar 34
26 – Bristol @ SWX
February 2022
07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
19 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
March 2022
01 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa