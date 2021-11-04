Listen to Shame's New Single, "This Side of the Sun"

English rockers Shame have returned with their first new material since the January release of their acclaimed second album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Dead Oceans. “This Side of the Sun” arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming tours of the U.K. and North America, set for this month and February/March of 2022, respectively.

“This Side of the Sun” premiered on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music show Thursday ahead of its wide release. The track features guitars so sharp, you’d come away bloody if you touched them—meanwhile, vocalist Charlie Steen bemoans the way making art can feel like commodifying one’s sense of self, singing almost under his breath, “I give myself away everyday, to every person that I meet / What does that make me?” The danceable track evokes the best of bands like Omni and The Strokes, with riffs like razors and disillusionment wafting through the room in melodic clouds.

“The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio,” Shame explain in a statement. “It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.”

Listen to “This Side of the Sun” below and find Shame’s tour dates further down. You can find ticket info right here.

Shame Tour Dates:

November

09 – Cardiff @ Tramshed

10 – Birmingham @ The Mill

12-13 – London @ Brixton Electric

15 – Brighton @ Chalk

16 – Norwich @ Waterfront

17 – Sheffield @ Leadmill

19 – Leeds @ Beckett’s Union

20 – Glasgow @ QMU

21 – Newcastle @ Boiler Shop

23 – Cambridge @ The Junction

24 – Manchester @ O2 Ritz

25 – Liverpool @ Hangar 34

26 – Bristol @ SWX

February 2022

07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

19 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

March 2022

01 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa