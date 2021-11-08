Shamir Announces New LP, Shares “Cisgender”

Philadelphia-based indie-rock artist Shamir has announced a new album, Heterosexuality, out Feb. 11, 2022. Along with this announcement, he shared the lead single of the album, “Cisgender,” with an accompanying video.

In “Cisgender,” Shamir appears against a blank wall with a bold, bright yellow chain around his neck—one that connects him to an accompanying guitarist. He howls and passionately sings of confronting judgments of sexuality. A daunting fuzz at the beginning of the track shifts into a pounding industrial tune, with Shamir’s voice providing a strong sweetness to the track. “Cisgender” follows “”Gay Agenda:https://www.pastemagazine.com/music/shamir/shamir-shares-new-single-and-video-gay-agenda/,” which Shamir released in mid-October.

“I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma,” the artist explains in a statement. “Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis.”

The follow-up to Shamir’s 2020 self-titled album, Heterosexuality was produced by Hollow Comet, a member of Strange Ranger. Surrounding the release of his latest, Shamir will tour briefly through the northeast U.S. and Canada in 2022 with Courtney Barnett.

Find the video for “Cisgender” below, along with Shamir’s upcoming tour dates and the album cover for Heterosexuality.

Heterosexuality Album Art:

Shamir 2022 Tour Dates:

January

31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

February

02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

08 – Boston, MA @ Booch Center Wang Theatre #

10 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

11 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

(# = w/ Courtney Barnett)