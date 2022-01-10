Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker Announce The Wild Hearts Tour

Well, it may not be the “super-supergroup” that we had anticipated, but Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker have an exciting announcement to make this Monday nonetheless: The Wild Hearts Tour, a co-headlining North American run set for this summer.

Spanning July and August, with support from special guest Spencer. on most dates, the tour is just about as pandemic-friendly as possible, with 18 of its 20 shows at outdoor venues—the exceptions being a July 23 show at Nashville’s renowned Ryman Auditorium and an Aug. 12 stop at Massey Hall in Toronto. Van Etten, Olsen and Baker will each play with their own respective band, a press release notes.

The trio spoke to their co-headlining tour in a series of statements.

Olsen:

I’m so thrilled to be traveling and playing music alongside Spencer., Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten. It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years. I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp—a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. Most of all, I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tourmates.

Baker:

Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night. I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance.

Van Etten:

Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment. We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans. I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer. It is an honor, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America.

Tickets for The Wild Hearts Tour go on sale this Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. local time. $1 from each ticket sold will go (via PLUS1) to support folks rebuilding their lives after incarceration.

Baker’s Little Oblivions was one of Paste’s top albums of 2021, while we praised Van Etten and Olsen’s collaborative track “Like I Used To” as one of last year’s best songs.

Revisit Baker’s 2016 Paste Studio session and Van Etten’s 2010 Daytrotter session below, and see the trio’s Wild Hearts Tour dates further down.

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen & Julien Baker The Wild Hearts Tour Dates:

July

21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

August

02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *

11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

(* = with Spencer.)