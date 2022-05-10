Shygirl Announces Debut Album Nymph

Shygirl captivated audiences in 2020 with the release of ALIAS, her stunning EP which synthesized the sexy, grimy electronic dance-pop she’s become known for. Following several singles in 2021 and a collaboration with fka Twigs on her CAPRISONGS hit “papi bones,” Shygirl is finally announcing her debut album Nymph, out Sept. 30 via Because Music.

“Firefly,” the lead single for Nymph, is a glitchy club hit in the making. Shygirl’s soft vocals skip effortlessly in tandem with disjointed acoustic guitar strums and drums. This new era of Shygirl is pop-focused, channeling the now-nostalgic futurism of early ‘00s pop stars such as Britney Spears, Kerli and Gwen Stefani with an intimate, club edge.

Nymph was created in collaboration with some of Shygirl’s closest friends, including Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Arca and Cosha along with the producers Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, BloodPop, Vegyn and Kingdom.

Below, listen to “Firefly” and preorder Nymph here.