Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to Release An Evening with Silk Sonic in November

After first combining forces back in March, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have finally set a release date for their debut album as Silk Sonic. An Evening with Silk Sonic hits DSPs on Nov. 12 (no word yet on a physical release), with both “Skate” and “Leave The Door Open” on the tracklist.

Dubbed “Silk Sonic” by none other than Bootsy Collins, who’s listed on the cover of An Evening with Silk Sonic as its “special guest host,” Mars and .Paak released their debut single “Leave the Door Open” on March 5, performing the chart-topping track during the Grammy Awards just one week later. They’ve since released a live version of the track, as well as a second song, July 30’s “Skate.”

Is Silk Sonic a tongue-in-cheek lark of a side project, or a meaningful musical pursuit, you might ask? Well, yes. Mars and .Paak have undeniable creative chemistry, complementing each other’s voices and sensibilities well, particularly in Silk Sonic’s throwback funk and soul milieu. Their full-length collaboration should make for An Evening to remember.

Revisit the An Evening With Silk Sonic singles and see its album artwork below. You can preorder the album right here.

An Evening With Silk Sonic Album Art: