Silverbacks Share New Single, “Rolodex City”

Dublin-based rock group Silverbacks have shared the third single from their forthcoming album Archive Material, “Rolodex City.”

After signing to Full Time Hobby in October, Silverbacks announced their first album with the label, Archive Material, out Jan. 21, 2022. They have already shared the title track for the album, along with “Wear My Medals,” both of which were among Paste’s favorite songs of their respective release weeks.

Silverbacks vocalist and guitarist Daniel O’Kelly explains the inspiration for “Rolodex City” in a statement:

“Rolodex City” is about a property mogul who has fallen on very hard times during a period where technology has changed the way his business and people work. Similar to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid getting caught out by the trains, bicycles and an increasingly small world, Mr. Rolodex is running out of options. He visits a town in a barren landscape with the hope of flipping a bit of land, posing as whatever character the people there will trust—Rolodex City.

Ultimately, our anti-hero has no luck and reluctantly ends his trip at a line dance led by Emma—feel free to join in! To help set the scene, we used a live drum sound and contrasting drum machine claps and mechanical percussion. The guitars are inspired by the twang of country music with some Verlaine techniques employed on the solo, for the riff spotters.

With a sense of mystique and urgency that O’Kelly details, the single chugs along, with band member Emma Hanlon’s whimsical vocals grazing through the track above gritty, thundering guitar.

Shortly after the album’s release, Silverbacks will tour the U.K. and Ireland. Find their tour dates and listen to “Rolodex City” below. You can preorder Archive Material here.

Silverbacks 2022 Tour Dates:

March

02 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

06 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

07 – Liverpool,UK @ Jimmy’s

08 – Bristol,UK @ Louisiana

09 – Brighton,UK @ Prince Albert

10 – London, UK @ Sebright Arms

11 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Loft

12 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House