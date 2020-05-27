Listen to Skullcrusher's Serene New Single "Day of Show"

Skullcrusher, aka L.A. singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine, is back with a new single called “Day of Show.” It’s taken from her forthcoming debut self-titled EP, which arrives on June 26 via Secretly Canadian.

Ballentine says of the track:

I wrote “Day of Show” on a hot day last summer in my roommate’s bedroom because mine didn’t have AC. I felt dazed and restless from sitting around in the heat all day. It is a song about feeling trapped in yourself, unable to help yourself and reluctant to let others in. It explores the fragmented behavior and thoughts that arise from this feeling: a kind of daydreaming that can be really creative but also the darkness that also exists there. It’s musically inspired by a lot of the shoegaze music I listen to.

The song is serene and beautiful, following in the steps of her previous single, “Places/Plans.” The album is sure to have more soft, enchanting, shoegaze-meets-folk tunes.

Watch her colorful video for “Day of Show” below, and preorder her EP here.