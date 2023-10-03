Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Little Rope

Alt-rock legends Sleater-Kinney are back with their first new record since 2021’s Path of Wellness. Little Rope is set to arrive on January 19 of next year via Loma Vista Recordings. Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have returned with their 11th studio album and, perhaps, their most ferocious and emotional yet. Part of the album was conceived after Brownstein’s mother and stepfather were killed in a car accident last year, and that tragedy proved vital to the backbone of the record’s thematic spectrum.

Little Rope was produced by John Congleton, and lead single “Hell” arrives as this loud, unfettered volcano of rock ‘n’ roll that traverses across several distortions and melodies. Through racing guitars and piercing, confident and unrestrained vocals, “Hell” is big, bold, ferocious and plainspoken. “Hell don’t have no worries, Hell don’t have no past,” the track rings out. “Hell is just a signpost when you take a certain path.”

Tucker told Associated Press that “Hell” wrestles with many injustices while “dropping us in a place and a time and a feeling and an emotion of helplessness and frustration. And revelation: of how much control we had conceded at that present moment in time.”

Watch the Ashley Connor-directed and Miranda July-starring music video for “Hell” and check out the Little Rope artwork and tracklist below.

Little Rope Artwork:

Little Rope Tracklist:

Hell

Needlessly Wild

Say It Like You Mean It

Hunt You Down

Small Finds

Don’t Feel Right

Six Mistakes

Crusader

Dress Yourself

Untidy Creature