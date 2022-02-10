Snoop Dogg Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery

[Content warning: Contains descriptions of sexual assault.]

Snoop Dogg is being sued for the sexual assault and battery of a woman in 2013, an allegation he denies, according to TMZ and Pitchfork. The plaintiff, a model and dancer identified only as Jane Doe, says she was assaulted after attending the rapper’s May 29, 2013, show in Anaheim, California.

According to the lawsuit, Snoop associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan offered the plaintiff a ride home after the show; she fell asleep in the car and woke up to find that Juan had taken her to his home instead of her own, where she “was exhausted and fell asleep.” She awoke at 4 a.m. the following morning, when Juan “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff’s face,” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth.” The suit adds that Juan “discriminated against and harassed Plaintiff because of Plaintiff’s sex and gender.”

The plaintiff says Juan later brought her to Snoop Dogg’s studio, where she alleges the rapper entered the bathroom she was using, “standing with his crotch in Plaintiff’s face, while Plaintiff was defecating on the toilet,” and forcing her to perform oral sex on him. He then “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on [her] upper chest and lower neck,” the lawsuit says.

Filed in California federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 9, the lawsuit names both Snoop Dogg (legal name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (Donald Campbell), as well as companies Gerber & Co, Inc.; the Broadus Collection, LLC; Casa Verde Capital, LLC; and Merry Jane Events, Inc. The defendants also stand accused of violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Just yesterday, Feb. 10, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, the renowned hip-hop label where he kickstarted his career. The rapper, 50, is set to release a new album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row), on Friday, and to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show this Sunday.

Paste has reached out to representatives for Snoop Dogg and the Super Bowl halftime show for comment, and will update this post with any that we receive.