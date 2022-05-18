Listen to Soccer Mommy's Vulnerable New Single, "Bones"

Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) continues to evolve her bare-bones indie rock into lush soundscapes on her new single, “Bones.” The song is the latest release from her forthcoming album Sometimes, Forever, out June 24 via Loma Vista, following previous singles “Unholy Affliction” and “Shotgun.”

The track was originally written for a rom-com, but Allison loved it too much to let it go, so she decided to keep it for the record. In an emotionally raw album opener, Allison finds herself fixating on her flaws in an attempt to salvage a failing relationship. Even as she tries to come to terms with her own shortcomings, the track maintains a certain sugary sheen and pop sensibility. Still, Allison exhibits breathtaking vulnerability through lines like, “I wanna know what’s wrong / With all of the ways I am / I’m trying to be someone / That you could love and understand / But I know that I’m not.”

“‘Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” Allison said in a statement. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.”

The single was released alongside a transformative music video directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Golden Exits). The video begins with the band delivering a moody performance of “Bones,” but the scene quickly shifts at the bridge to Allison spinning under brilliant bright purple and pink trees in the middle of a graveyard. It feels like a breakthrough as the two scenes flip back and forth, the darkness suddenly illuminated by the sunlight flooding in. A powerful juxtaposition, it captures the whirlwind of emotion and absolute ambivalence to which the song speaks.

Soccer Mommy also announced an extensive U.S. tour, fittingly named Touring Forever, to celebrate the release of Sometimes, Forever. Tour presale begins on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. local time. A portion of all presale tickets purchased through the band website will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Check out the video for “Bones” below, along with Soccer Mommys’ 2018 Paste Studio session and tour dates.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

October

28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

November

01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro &

04 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

05 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

14 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

30 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

December

02 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s #

03 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East #

17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

(& with support from Lightning Bug)

(^ with support from Helena Deland)

(# with support from TOPS)