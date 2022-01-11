Spoon Share Video for New Single "Wild"

Spoon are continuing the rollout for their highly anticipated 10th album with the release of “Wild,” alongside a new video for the track directed by Ben Chappell and Brook Linder. It’s the second single from Lucifer on the Sofa, which comes out Feb. 11 on Matador, following lead single “The Hardest Cut.” The much-anticipated album will be the band’s first full-length project in five years, following up 2017’s Hot Thoughts.

Like “The Hardest Cut” before it, “Wild” seems to deliver on the band’s promise that the new record will mark a major sonic pivot from the electronic flourishes of Hot Thoughts; frontman Britt Daniel has described it as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”. The album, which was co-produced by the band and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age), marks the first time the quintet have recorded in their hometown of Austin for nearly a decade. Both tracks capture the feeling of a rock band letting it all loose, delivering a rough, guitar-driven edge that feels like it crackles with life.

In a statement accompanying the video’s release, Chappell and Linder talked about the initial inspiration for the video, as well as their collaboration with the band:

We were mid putting this video together and my friend Ben asked “Is Spoon the best band?” Yes. Yep. Probably. There’s always something unexpected in the familiar with Spoon. They are mythic to me somehow, and “WILD” needed to feel like a myth, or at least illustrate the myth-making process in some odd way. We used the old ways—crude in-camera techniques—to hit this uncanny western film note. Britt is the quintessential western hero. Had a blast 10/10 would do again.

Spoon’s next run of live shows are a string of festival dates, beginning with Wilco’s Blue Sky festival in Mexico next week. Following that, the band are preparing to tour in support of the album this spring. Dates for these shows will be announced Thursday, when early presale access will be available for those signed up for the email list on the band’s website.

Check out the video for “Wild” below, and Spoon’s 2008 Daytrotter session further down. You can preorder Lucifer on the Sofa here.