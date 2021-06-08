Spoon Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

The touring stampede continues today (June 8) as veteran rockers Spoon jump back into the fray for a fall 2021 run.

Their headlining U.S. tour, featuring support from Nicole Atkins, kicks off in Ogden, Utah, on Sept. 3, then spends the next two nights in Aspen, Colorado, before hitting 13 more cities, including Los Angeles, Brooklyn and various points in between. Spoon also have a 2022 engagement on the docket: Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, set for Jan. 17-22 of next year.

Spoon’s return to the road follows their 2019 tour of North America with Beck and Cage the Elephant. A year earlier, they co-headlined a handful of U.S. shows with Grizzly Bear.

Britt Daniel and company released a greatest-hits compilation, Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon, in 2019, and have nine studio albums to their names, but have yet to release a proper studio LP since 2017’s Hot Thoughts. However, we’re anticipating that changing sometime this year, and this tour is a bit of fuel on that fire.

See Spoon’s complete tour slate below, along with their 2008 Daytrotter session.

Spoon Tour Dates:

September

03 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series

04 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

05 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

07 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

09 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place *

10 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing – Outdoors *

22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

23 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

25 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

October

17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

19 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater *

21 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

24 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

January 2022

17-22 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

(* w/ Nicole Atkins)

(% w/ St. Vincent)

(# w/ St. Vincent, Mereba)