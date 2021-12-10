Squid Announce 2022 North American Tour

Squid, who released the epic Bright Green Field in May (which also made it onto our albums of the year list), is making their way to North America in 2022 for a tour in support of the album.
The band is embarking on this tour after completing their sold out U.S. run in November. The band will take on some of the most iconic venues in the country, including Brooklyn, New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and The Black Cat in Washington D.C. They will also perform at Primavera Sound’s Los Angeles festival in September. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
Below, listen to “Narrator” featuring Martha Skye Murphy and keep scrolling to view the complete list of Squid’s tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.
Squid Tour Dates
January
26 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
27 – Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
28 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue
30 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
31 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
March
07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
18 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
19 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
June
05-12 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
July
08 – London, UK @ Somerset House
August
05-07 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
17-20 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
25-28 – Saint Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine
September
16 – 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA