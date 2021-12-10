Squid Announce 2022 North American Tour

Squid, who released the epic Bright Green Field in May (which also made it onto our albums of the year list), is making their way to North America in 2022 for a tour in support of the album.

The band is embarking on this tour after completing their sold out U.S. run in November. The band will take on some of the most iconic venues in the country, including Brooklyn, New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and The Black Cat in Washington D.C. They will also perform at Primavera Sound’s Los Angeles festival in September. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Below, listen to “Narrator” featuring Martha Skye Murphy and keep scrolling to view the complete list of Squid’s tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

Squid Tour Dates

26 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall27 – Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh28 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue30 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory31 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

March

07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

12 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

18 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

19 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

June

05-12 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

July

08 – London, UK @ Somerset House

August

05-07 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

17-20 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

25-28 – Saint Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

September

16 – 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA