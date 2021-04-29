Squirrel Flower Shares "I'll Go Running" Ahead of Tour with Soccer Mommy

Squirrel Flower, also known as Ella Williams, has shared her second single ahead of her forthcoming sophomore album. Planet (i) arrives June 25 via Polyvinyl.

“I’ll Go Running” follows “Hurt a Fly,” and shares the same languid attitude with Williams’ somber vocal stylings. A dark guitar sound helps “I’ll Go Running” build and burst as the singer toils with the struggle to innovate as an artist while remaining true to herself. The single is lined up to open Williams’ forthcoming album, and is a determined and atmospheric introduction to a new chapter in the Squirrel Flower journey.

Williams elaborated on her new song in a statement:

“I’ll Go Running” is about the darker side of being an artist—the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.

The newest single from Squirrel Flower comes ahead of her plans to support Soccer Mommy on the first leg of the artist’s tour this fall. You can find Squirrel Flower’s tour dates below, along with the “I’ll Go Running” lyric video and her Paste session from earlier this year. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, and are available via the Soccer Mommy website.

Squirrel Flower Tour Dates:

September

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

25 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October

01 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom