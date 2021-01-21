Watch Squirrel Flower Play Two Unreleased Songs in the Paste Studio

The Paste Studio team has set up shop at Massachusetts’ Club Passim this week for Paste Studio on the Road: Boston, with a dozen artists delivering exclusive performances livestreaming on our YouTube channel.

One highlight of the slate is singer/songwriter Ella O’Connor Williams, aka Squirrel Flower, who performed two as-of-yet-unreleased tracks—”Flames and Flat Tires” and “Starshine”—during her hometown session on Thursday.

Williams released her debut album as Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming, in January 2020 via Polyvinyl Records. We’ll keep you posted on LP2, but in the meantime, you can consider this an unofficial preview.

Watch Williams’s Paste Studio on the Road session below—she starts “Flames and Flat Tires” at the :38 mark and “Starshine” at 17:59.