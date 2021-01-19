Paste Studio on the Road: Boston, Jan. 20-22

Since bands can no longer come to the Paste Studio, we’ve decided to take the Paste Studio to the bands—and bring live music right into your home.

One of the things we’ve missed most this year is live music. With artists across the nation and the world stuck at home, we’ll be traveling city to city, partnering with studios and venues to bring the high-quality live-stream sessions our audience has come to expect from the Paste Studio.

This week Paste and Club Passim present Paste Studio on the Road: Boston, a streaming musical festival Jan. 20 through Jan. 22.

The lineup includes some of Boston’s most exciting acts, from indie rock and folk to country and Americana. All sessions will be streamed live on PasteMagazine.com, as well as our YouTube channel and Facebook page—subscribe and follow! And sign up for the Paste email newsletter to make sure you never miss a concert.

We’ll be setting up at the legendary Boston venue Club Passim to bring phenomenal live performances directly into your home. Located in the Harvard Square area of Cambridge, the venue has cultivated the talent of folk legends like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Muddy Waters and Joni Mitchell since it opened in 1958 as Club 47. It continues to foster a diverse group of well-known and emerging artists who inspire their audience.

Here’s the lineup (all times EST) with more acts to be announced shortly:

12pm – Ripe

12:00pm – Chris Smither

2:30pm – Squirrel Flower

5:00pm – Melissa Ferrick

7:30pm – Vundabar

12:00pm – Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch)

2:30pm – Peter Mulvey

5:00pm – Dwight & Nicole

7:30pm – Martin Sexton