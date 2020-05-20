Hear a Vintage Steely Dan Concert From This Day in 1974

Want to hear a clear live recording of Steely Dan performing during their prime? Of course you do! On this day (May 20) in 1974, the original lineup played a show at the Rainbow Theatre in London, and you can listen to the concert audio taken directly from Dinky Dawson’s mixing desk from that night below. Among other songs, the band played several highlights from 1974’s Pretzel Logic, which Paste named their second best album, only trailing 1973’s Countdown to Ecstasy.

The incredible touring lineup from that night included Royce Jones (percussion, vocals), Jeff Baxter (guitar, pedal steel, percussion, background vocals), Denny Dias (guitar), Walter Becker (bass), Donald Fagen (piano, synthesizer, vocals), Michael McDonald (Fender Rhodes, vocals), Jim Hodder (drums, percussion, background vocals) and Jeff Porcaro (drums).

Listen to Steely Dan perform live in London in 1974 via the Paste vault below.