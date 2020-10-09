Stevie Nicks Shares New Single "Show Them The Way"

Stevie Nicks has shared “Show Them The Way,” her first new single in six years, alongside its music video directed by Cameron Crowe. The song also features Dave Grohl on drums. All proceeds from the track will go to MusiCares, an organization that provides support for music industry professionals in times of need.

Nicks also released a personal statement about the history of the song:

The year was 2008… I was in St Charles, Illinois. It was cold, snowing~ and it was winter~ February. I was there to edit a concert film. It’s like making a record. You go to the studio everyday~ come home~ sit down with your dog – and turn on the tv.

It was the Democratic Primaries. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were fighting over who would be the candidate for President. I started watching the documentaries being aired from the late 50’s up to the present. Mostly the fight for civil rights – The dreams of John Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Kennedy and John Lewis ~ and all the hidden figures that surrounded them. I was hypnotized. This went on for two months.

One night I had a dream. A dream that was so real that I was pretty sure it had happened. It was a cinematic story. It had a beginning, a middle and an end. Every detail, every color, every smile ~ was there. I started writing the story the moment my eyes opened.

I was invited to a party~ to play piano and sing a few songs. It was a benefit. There were political people there. It felt~ really important. I was just the piano player, the voice, part of their dream.

I wrote the poem the next day~ and the music the day after that. I never recorded it until now. I felt that this was its time, its reason. I understood what it meant then and what it means now~ Please God, show them the way~ Please God, on this day. Spirits all, give them the strength. Peace can come if you really want it. I think we’re just in time to save it.

I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer a prayer for our country a prayer for our world.

I love you always,

Stevie Nicks

The Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert film will arrive in theaters worldwide on Oct. 21 and Oct. 25. You can purchase tickets here,and pre-order the physical and digital releases here.

Watch the “Show Them The Way” video below. Keep scrolling to hear a 2003 Fleetwood Mac concert via the Paste vault.