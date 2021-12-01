String Machine Announce New Album, Share “Gales of Worry”

Pittsburgh indie-rock band String Machine have released “Gales of Worry,” the first single from their forthcoming LP Hallelujah Hell Yeah, out Feb. 25, 2022, via Know Hope Records.

“Gales of Worry” is a whimsical, warm, guitar-filled track with sweet, radiant harmonies. The video for the single was filmed and edited by Raffaele DiLullo & Anthony Peduzzi, documenting the disorienting thoughts of lead singer David Beck. The seven-person group play their instruments in lakes and kayaks, creating a moody, but playful video.

Hallelujah Hell Yeah will follow 2019’s Death of the Neon, String Machine’s second LP. The band will host two album launch shows in Pittsburgh and Cleveland following the February release.

Watch the video for “Gales of Worry” below, and find the details of Hallelujah Hell Yeah and String Machine’s upcoming tour dates further down. You can preorder Hallelujah Hell Yeah here.

Hallelujah Hell Yeah Tracklist:

1. Places To Hide

2. Churn It Anew

3. Gales Of Worry

4. Four Corners

5. Eyes Set 4 Good

6. Dark Morning (Magnetic)

7. Touring In January

8. Soft Tyranny

9. Your Turn

Hallelujah Hell Yeah Album Art:

String Machine Tour Dates:

December

03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire

04 – Hamden, CT @ The Beeracks

05 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

06 – New York, NY @ Arlene’s Grocery

08 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

09 – Frederick, MD @ New Spire Arts

2022

February

26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall *

27 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Main Room *

*Hallelujah Hell Yeah release show