Sturgill Simpson Announces New Bluegrass Album Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1

Sturgill Simpson unveiled that he’s releasing his first solo bluegrass album Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions later this week.

The LP release was intended to be a surprise, but appeared on streaming sites where fans discovered it listed, as Rolling Stone shared.

“Welp,..was hoping to surprise everybody on Thursday but somebody somewhere (Germany) got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses,” Simpson posted on Instagram. “And yes,..this is actually the album cover.”

Simpson’s upcoming album features 20 songs and bluegrass remasters of tracks from his first three albums. No preorder is currently available, but a vinyl pressing has been teased as well.

View the tracklist for Sturgill Simpson’s Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions below. Further down, revisit his 2013 Daytrotter session.

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Tracklist:

1. All Around You

2. All the Pretty Colors

3. Breakers Roar

4. I Don’t Mind

5. I Wonder

6. Just Let Go

7. Life Ain’t Fair

8. A Little Light

9. Life of Sin

10. Long White Line

11. Living the Dream

12. Old King Coal

13. Railroad of Sin

14. Sitting Here Without You

15. Sometimes Wine

16. The Storm

17. Time After All

18. Turtles All the Way Down

19. Voices

20. Water in a Well