Sturgill Simpson Announces New Bluegrass Album Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1

Sturgill Simpson unveiled that he’s releasing his first solo bluegrass album Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions later this week.
The LP release was intended to be a surprise, but appeared on streaming sites where fans discovered it listed, as Rolling Stone shared.
“Welp,..was hoping to surprise everybody on Thursday but somebody somewhere (Germany) got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses,” Simpson posted on Instagram. “And yes,..this is actually the album cover.”
Simpson’s upcoming album features 20 songs and bluegrass remasters of tracks from his first three albums. No preorder is currently available, but a vinyl pressing has been teased as well.
View the tracklist for Sturgill Simpson's Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions below.
Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions Tracklist:
1. All Around You
2. All the Pretty Colors
3. Breakers Roar
4. I Don’t Mind
5. I Wonder
6. Just Let Go
7. Life Ain’t Fair
8. A Little Light
9. Life of Sin
10. Long White Line
11. Living the Dream
12. Old King Coal
13. Railroad of Sin
14. Sitting Here Without You
15. Sometimes Wine
16. The Storm
17. Time After All
18. Turtles All the Way Down
19. Voices
20. Water in a Well