Sun June Share Video for New Single "Everything I Had"

Austin, Texas quintet Sun June have shared “Everything I Had,” from their forthcoming album Somewhere, out on Feb. 5 via Run For Cover Records and Keeled Scales, along with an accompanying lyric video. “Everything I Had” follows their previous singles “Bad Girl,” “Karen O” and “Singing.” Paste featured Somewhere in our list of most anticipated albums of 2021. It’s their second album and the follow-up to 2018’s Years.

Sun June’s Laura Colwell says of the new song:

“Everything I Had” is about feeling stuck and wising you could go back in time. It misses when things were new and easy and full of promise. It feels very “Austin” to us, because things change here so quickly and it’s easy to fall into a rut and feel like the city is moving on without you. Friends are always leaving town too, so sometimes it’s fun to think moving to LA or New York would solve all our problems. It’s also fair to say that the song has taken on some new meaning during the pandemic. We’re all missing someone or something right now.

Listen to “Everything I Had” below, and preorder Somewhere here.