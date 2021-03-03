Sunnbrella Shares Black-and-White Video for "Lost & Found"

Sunnbrella, the project of London musician David Zbirka, shared a new single in “Lost & Found” on Wednesday. The single is Zbirka’s first release of 2021 and arrives with a black-and-white music video.

“Lost & Found” feels intimate and enigmatic, somehow managing to be a feel-good song while also being soaked in melancholy. Zbirka’s vocals sound up close and personal against a backing of mellow guitars and heavily processed percussion. The video for “Lost & Found” perfectly encapsulates the song’s vibe, with the moody grayscale contrasting the more ridiculous shots, like Zbirka’s legs dangling as he sits in a basketball hoop or cartwheeling through an urban sidewalk.

Zbirka leaves “Lost & Found”’s lyrics open to interpretation with his statement:

I often don’t know what the message of a song is when I’m writing it. Sometimes the lyrics are completed before I understand what the song is about; It’s only after gradually piecing the words together that the meaning becomes clear to me. So in a weird way, I have to interpret my own words, but there’s room for completely different interpretations by the listeners. Maybe they’d understand the lyrics better than I do.

Watch the video for Sunnbrella’s “Lost & Found” below.