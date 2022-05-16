Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2022 Reunion Tour

Last week, Sunny Day Real Estate announced two festival appearances: Riot Fest and Furnace Fest. If you had an inkling those shows were part of a larger tour, you’d be correct. Today (May 16), the band has announced their first reunion in 12 years. Original vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith will be performing with additional musicians for 25 dates at the end of 2022.
The tour will kick off Sept. 13 in Lawrence, KS, and will move throughout the East Coast and Midwest before finishing off in December with a string of California dates. The band then returns home in December for their final date in Seattle, WA. Sunny Day Real Estate will be supported by fellow emo mainstays The Appleseed Cast.
Below, revisit “In Circles” by Sunny Day Real Estate and keep scrolling to check out complete tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets here.
Sunny Day Real Estate Tour
September
13 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
14 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
18 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
24 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
October
1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
December
3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
4 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
7 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
8 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
18 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
(* = No The Appleseed Cast)