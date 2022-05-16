Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2022 Reunion Tour

Last week, Sunny Day Real Estate announced two festival appearances: Riot Fest and Furnace Fest. If you had an inkling those shows were part of a larger tour, you’d be correct. Today (May 16), the band has announced their first reunion in 12 years. Original vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith will be performing with additional musicians for 25 dates at the end of 2022.

The tour will kick off Sept. 13 in Lawrence, KS, and will move throughout the East Coast and Midwest before finishing off in December with a string of California dates. The band then returns home in December for their final date in Seattle, WA. Sunny Day Real Estate will be supported by fellow emo mainstays The Appleseed Cast.

Below, revisit “In Circles” by Sunny Day Real Estate and keep scrolling to check out complete tour dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets here.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour

13 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall14 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*18 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade24 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October

1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

3 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

December

3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

4 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

6 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

7 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

8 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

18 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

(* = No The Appleseed Cast)