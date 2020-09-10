Sylvan Esso Share Moses Sumney-Directed Video for New Track "Frequency"

Sylvan Esso have released a new single “Frequency” with an accompanying video directed and styled by Moses Sumney. After releasing “Ferris Wheel” and “Rooftop Dancing,” this is Sylvan Esso’s third preview of their forthcoming album Free Love, out on Sept. 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

“We had a fantastic and rewarding time collaborating with our friend and fellow North Carolinian, Moses Sumney, on building a visual world for Frequency,” Sylvan Esso said. “He had such a beautiful vision for the project, one that ran parallel to the song’s initial source in a way that showed us new spaces it could inhabit. It’s a beautiful exploration of being together and apart at the same time – we feel it rings clearly in this moment.”

Free Love marks the electronic duo’s first full-length record since their 2017 release What Now.

Watch the video for “Frequency” below, and pre-order Free Love here.