Watch The Video For SZA's New Song "Hit Different" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Today, SZA dropped a new single, “Hit Different,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and produced by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo). SZA made her directorial debut with an accompanying music video for the new track. SZA’s soulful voice is complemented nicely by Ty Dolla $ign’s equally soothing and distinct tone.

Earlier this year, SZA teamed up with Justin Timberlake on “The Other Side” from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, and last year she joined Kendrick Lamar on “All The Stars” from Black Panther: The Album.

We haven’t heard new music from SZA, besides features, since her 2017 debut album Ctrl, so this song does, in fact, hit different.

Watch the “Hit Different” video featuring Ty Dolla $ign below.