Over 90 Musicians Featured on New Compilation Album Talk - Action = Zero to Benefit Black Visions Collective

This Friday, June 5, also known as Bandcamp Day, Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing will be releasing a compilation album called Talk – Action = Zero. The proceeds will go to the Black Visions Collective, a Minnesotan organization that “aims to develop Minnesota’s emerging Black leadership, heal the Black community through justice, support the local LGBTQA community, organize powerful, strategic campaigns and build movements from the ground up.” The album will only be available on Bandcamp.

Over 90 musicians have come together for this to pay tribute to all of the Black Americans who have lost their lives due to police brutality. Some of the artists include Phantogram, Jesse Malin, Jay Watts, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Bartees Strange and Worriers, and some of the material is unreleased and rare.

Emily Roman of Bank Robber Music said in the press release:

We as a small company have always been committed to our artist community, but it would be a disservice to not recognize that the music we love and the roster of artists we represent are influenced by Black culture. The artist and the Black community are in the midst of changing times. We wanted to use our platform to amplify the two communities that allow us to do what we love every day in this industry. We are extremely grateful for all the artists we work with who quickly mobilized to be a part of this benefit compilation; We are here for our artists, and we stand with Black Lives Matter. This is the time to dive in, dig deep and take action.