Tallies Release "Memento," Final Single Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Tallies have shared a final preview of their forthcoming album, Patina, out this Friday, July 29, via Kanine Records (U.S.), Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada) and Bella Union (U.K./E.U.). The Toronto-based band once again effortlessly channels shoegaze icons such as The Sundays in the euphoric flurry of their latest single, “Memento.”

The band’s twinkling new track merges breezy riffs with a contagious optimism evident in vocalist Sarah Cogan’s lyrics. The dream-pop-adjacent single melds gauzy layers of instruments with Cogan’s ‘90s-style take on sugary, Cocteau Twins-esque vocals (which isn’t a surprise, considering Simon Raymonde of the Cocteau Twins signed the band to his label, Bella Union, upon hearing them). For the last glimpse at their forthcoming album, Tallies picked an enamoring track that will no doubt have you counting down to release day.

“I am a firm believer in ‘what goes down must come up,’ people usually say the opposite, but this is a motto I’ve used throughout my life. When things aren’t going well, they have a tendency to bounce back,” Cogan says of the single in a statement. “’Memento’, to me, is my pick-up song. When I sing, ‘gotta get you on your way now,’ I’m saying that it’s time to move on and move forward.

“I’ve had many moments in my life where I’ve lost momentum and felt directionless like I’d fallen into a black hole. It’s hard to crawl out of the hole and get back on track. I think there are a lot of people who spend their time thinking about how they need to get back on track. Listen to this song and remind yourself it’s time to look forward and lean into the future,”

Check out “Memento” and revisit Tallies’ Paste session below.