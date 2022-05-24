Tallies Share New Single, “Special”

Tallies return with their dizzying dream-pop on a new single, “Special.” The track is the latest sampling from their sophomore album, Patina, which will be out via Kanine Records (U.S.), Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada) and Bella Union (U.K./E.U.) on July 29.

Two years after the release of their self-titled debut, Tallies continue to blend lush guitars with a reverb-drenched recording style to create a wash of sound. Sarah Cogan’s cooing vocals tie the track together and bare a resemblance to the lithe style of shoegaze icons such as Rose McDowall of Strawberry Switchblade. The band have a fixation, similar to those of other ethereal-wave acts of the ‘80s, on blending shadow and light, a tightrope that “Special” tiptoes.

The accompanying music video, directed by Justis Krar, maintains the same early goth aesthetic as the single. The video flits between inconspicuous details such as someone shaving their face, an empty carousel, bubble gum popping and dandelion petals scattered in the wind. It isn’t until the bridge that the sun breaks through, ushering in a rush of nostalgia as everything gets slightly distorted, as if it’s all going by in one intoxicating blur.

“‘Special’ is about longing to be seen and heard by those who matter to you most. Sometimes feeling invisible is particularly painful when the indifference comes from someone whose opinion means a lot to you,” Cogan said in a statement.

You can check out the video for “Special” below, along with Tallies’ Paste session.