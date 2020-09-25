Tame Impala Shares Blood Orange Remix of "Borderline"

Tame Impala shared Blood Orange’s remix of The Slow Rush single “Borderline.” Four Tet also recently remixed Tame Impala’s “Is It True.”

With all the added layers, this version of “Borderline” is somehow even more relaxing than the original. Now seven minutes long, Parker’s voice is manipulated throughout the track, elevating the hypnotic feel. The remix also features Porches’ Aaron Maine on drums.

Tame Impala’s “Borderline” was recently certified gold, and Kevin Parker recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform it.

Listen to the remix below, and keep scrolling to listen to Parker’s 2010 Daytrotter session. Read Paste’s review of The Slow Rush here.