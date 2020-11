Tame Impala covered Nelly Furtado’s 2006 hit “Say It Right” as part of BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds With Annie Mac. Recorded at Kevin Parker’s home studio, the band’s session also featured a performance of “Is It True” from The Slow Rush.

The band recently performed for the FIFA 21 World Premiere, which you can check out here.

Watch Tame Impala perform “Say It Right” and “Is It True” on BBC Radio 1 below. Keep scrolling to revisit a clip from their 2010 Daytrotter session.