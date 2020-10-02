Watch Tame Impala Perform in an Empty Stadium for FIFA 21 Launch

Tame Impala shared a performance for the launch of FIFA 21, which was filmed in the empty Perth Oval stadium. The group performed Lonerism’s “Elephant” and The Slow Rush’s “Is It True.”

The FIFA premiere also included performances from Dua Lipa, Anitta, Louis The Child, Diplo and more.

Last week, Tame Impala performed “Borderline” from their latest album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared Blood Orange’s remix of the same song.

Watch Tame Impala’s FIFA 21 World Premiere performance below. While you’re here, scroll down to revisit Tame Impala’s 2010 Daytrotter session.